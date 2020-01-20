Cong demands Mauvin’s resignation

Panaji: The Congress party has demanded that Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho should immediately step down from the state cabinet to ensure an impartial investigation into the death of Merces panch Prakash Naik.

In a press statement released on Sunday, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar said that Wilson Godinho, elder brother of the minister, has been named in the WhatsApp message that was posted by Naik seconds before his death.

“Congress was waiting and watching the investigation by Goa Police. But as time passed, Wilson Godinho’s name has been getting prominently figured in the case. Even the family members of Naik have named him while addressing a press conference on Saturday,” he said.

“We demand that Mauvin should immediately step down from the state cabinet or Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should sack him to make sure that the investigation in the case is impartial and the one who is found involved in the act is punished,” Chodankar said.

He said, “It is obvious that there would be political pressure on the investigating officer, as Godinho is a senior member in the cabinet. The minister, who pretended to believe in Congress ideology till some days back, has got himself completely saffronised to get out of corruption charges levelled against him in the past by same party which later had become ‘attempt to corruption.’”

“Naik’s death has sent shockwaves among people, especially his family members and friends. His family members are not able to believe that a person with such mighty guts and will power could end his life in this fashion,” Chodankar said.

“The death also indicates how the land mafia has been operating in the state under BJP-led government’s rule. Detailed investigation into this incident can help police dig into a larger conspiracy. But for that, the police should be provided with a free hand,” he said.

The Congress party demands that Godinho should step down with immediate effect, as wasting any more time in this case can lead to destruction of evidences, states the press note released by the Congress party.