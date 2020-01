Congress has came down hard on BJP State President Sadanand Tanavde for calling anti-CAA, rallies illegal. Congress said the statement of Tanavade clearly shows that he has no value for democratic procedures. Tanavade however dubs anti-CAA rallies as mere entertainment since act is already passed.

Speaking to Goa 365 exclusively, BJP State President Sadanand Tanavde termed anti-CAA rallies illegal.