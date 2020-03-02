Cong, BJP members scuffle in LS

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in the Lok Sabha on Monday as opposition parties vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Members from both sides began pushing and shoving each other following which the proceedings were adjourned by the Speaker.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned thrice till 4.30 pm amid continuing ruckus. Speaker Om Birla said that he was pained by what has happened during the day, before adjourning the House till Tuesday.

As soon as the House met at 2 pm, opposition members started raising slogans from the Well against the government. Seeking to restore normalcy in the House, Birla asked opposition members who were in the Well to take their seats even as they continued to shout demanding Shah’s resignation. Things took a turn for worse as Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi and Ravneet Singh Bittu holding black banner went to the Treasury benches where BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal was speaking on ‘Vivaad Se Vishwas’ Bill. BJP members, including Ramesh Bidhuri and Nishikant Dubey asked them to return to the Well. Some Congress members tore papers and hurled them in the air.

The charge by the Congress MPs angered the BJP members, including many from back benches, who rushed towards the Congress members.