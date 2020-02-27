Colvale VP cracks the whip on scrapyards for polluting fields

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Colvale panchayat on Thursday inspected illegal scrap yards operating in its jurisdiction and imposed fine for discharging toxic chemical water. The panchayat has also written letter to various officials seeking action.

It may be recalled that during the gram sabha this Sunday, villagers had sought action against illegal scrap yards in the village.

On Thursday, sarpanch Nityanand Kandolkar along with panchayat secretary Avelino D’Souza inspected some scrap yards for allegedly releasing toxic chemical water into fields. The officials also issued demolition notices to scrapyards.

In this connection, Colvale panchayat has also written letters to chairman of Goa State Pollution Control Board, health officer of Colvale primary health centre, Superintendent of Police North Goa bringing to notice that one person has rented his plot to one Shahid Ali, who is allegedly running an illegal scrapyard in a property of the Colvale village and has been disposing of toxic chemical waste into a field causing health hazard to local residents and further damaging fields and causing pollution.

The sarpanch further requested officials to register complaint against the owner of the plot and scrap yard operator for doing illegal activity.

In Colvale panchayat, over 50 scrapyards are operating without proper documents. The panchayat has issued show cause notices, and even demolition notices to them.

“In the last gram sabha, the issue of scrapyards was raised by villages. Accordingly we have inspected some scrapyards in the panchayat jurisdiction wherein we found that toxic chemical has been released into fields. In this connection, we have imposed fines,” informed sarpanch Nityanand Kandolkar.

He further said, “We have been issuing demolition notices to a number of scrapyards who are operating illegally in the panchayat jurisdiction.”