Colvale villagers support CAA, NRC and NPR

Mapusa: The gram sabha of the Colvale village panchayat on Sunday passed a resolution extending support to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

The villagers attending the gram sabha expressed their concerns over “illegal” commercial establishments including scrapyards, marble and granite selling spaces, among others. The villagers paid tributes to the world-renowned fashion designer and son of Colvale Wendell Rodricks, who passed away recently.

The meeting unanimously resolved to write to the health department and other authorities seeking revocation of no-objection certificates granted to the “illegal” commercial establishments under the Health Act.

Speaking on the issue, sarpanch Nityanand Kandolkar said, “The panchayat has already issued notices to all illegal establishments. However, the notices have been challenged before various courts.”

He accused the health and electricity departments of issuing “illegal” NOCs for electricity and water connections.

Kandolkar said that if villagers are willing to take out a morcha against the health and power departments then he is ready to lead the march.