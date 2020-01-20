Colva police in need of more vehicles for effective patrolling

Margao: Police patrolling has been affected in the jurisdiction of Colva police station due to lack of sufficient number of vehicles. According to sources, Colva police station had four four-wheelers, including three Sumo jeeps and one Maruti Gypsy.

The sources said that out of the four four-wheelers that were being used for patrolling and other duties, presently, only one Gypsy is in operation while two Sumo jeeps have been sent to Panaji MT Section for repairs and the third one has developed a ‘problem’ pertaining to tyres. Out of the two motorcycles with the Colva police one is being used by Cavelossim outpost.

A constable on a condition of anonymity said that at present, the Colva police station has an old Gypsy and one motorcycle at its disposal.

“Sumo which is parked outside police station is out of order, and unless new tyres are fitted to it, it would not possible to use it,” he said.

The Colva police station covers coastal belt, and in the absence of vehicles, it has become difficult to conduct patrolling in the jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the Cuncolim police station’s vehicles were recently damaged by a group of seven accused, who also assaulted four policemen while they were discharging their duty.

“We were not having sufficient jeeps for patrolling for days after the said incident took place,” said sources in the police, however, now all the vehicles are repaired and pressed into

service.

Cuncolim police station has 3 four- wheelers at its disposal.

A source informed that as the area under the Cuncolim police station is very vast, more vehicles are needed for patrolling.