Colva cops test negative for COVID

Panaji/Margao: Several police personnel attached to the Colva police station, who underwent the COVID test, heaved a sigh of relief as their swab samples tested negative for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police personnel had been asked to undergo the COVID test after a police constable of the Colva police tested positive for the deadly virus.

The constable hails from a locality of Mangor Hill that has been categorised as a containment zone.

As part of precautionary measures, the Colva police station was sanitised and all its police personnel underwent the COVID test, and the tests results are negative.

A police official said the constable in question was not deployed for field work but at the police station.

The police constable is currently admitted to the COVID Hospital.

The Colva police constable testing positive for the deadly virus has panicked the people of the coastal village, who have already been sore over starred hotels turning quarantine facilities.

Late Monday night, the police station was also sanitised with the help of the Margao fire station. A request has also been sent by the Colva traffic cell for sanitising their office too.

Village sarpanch Anthony Fernandes said that they have been receiving many phone calls from the people living around the quarantine facilities complaining that peopling put up in the facilities are roaming around in the evening.

The villagers had requested the district collector and the panchayat office, requesting for increased monitoring of those kept in the quarantine facilities.