Colombo flight to land at Dabolim with 168 sailors today

Vasco: A repatriation flight from Colombo in Sri Lanka will arrive at the Dabolim airport on Sunday evening carrying 168 stranded Indian seafarers.

“The scheduled repatriation flight from Colombo, which was supposed to land at the Dabolim airport on Friday with the stranded seafarers was cancelled at the last moment,” said airport director Gagan Malik. He said the sailors will now land at the Dabolim airport on Sunday around 10 pm. “Another flight, which is likely to arrive from Colombo on Monday, also carrying stranded seafarers, is not yet confirmed,” he said.

“Dabolim airport is following all the standard procedures issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) by screening the passengers on their arrival with thermal scanners, while the state health authorities maintain the procedure of collecting throat swab samples of the passengers. These samples are later sent to the Goa Medical College and Hospital for COVID-19 testing,” said Malik.

Meanwhile, four domestic flights operated at the Dabolim airport on Saturday bringing in 152 passengers, while 234 travellers departed for their destinations.

The Mysuru-Goa Alliance Air flight brought in seven passengers and flew back, also with seven passengers, creating a record of sorts for carrying the lowest number of passengers in a domestic flight at the Dabolim airport following the resumption of such operations.

The Indigo flight that arrived at Dabolim from Bengaluru brought in 63 passengers, while it took off with 74 passengers. Vistara flight operated from Delhi and brought 20 passengers to Goa, while on its return journey, it flew with 53 passengers including two infants. An Indigo flight from New Delhi brought 62 passengers and took off with 100 passengers.