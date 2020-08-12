Wednesday , 12 August 2020
College classes to begin from September 1

2020-08-12 Goa News

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The regular classes in the state colleges affiliated to Goa University will commence from September 1, 2020.

GU  registrar  Y V Reddy in a circular issued on Tuesday has stated that, “In accordance with the Special Ordinance OS-01 and in partial modification to earlier circulars issued to the extent applicable and in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university has decided that classes for the academic year 2020-21 shall commence from September 1, 2020.”

Following introduction of a phased-mannered plan by the central government to unlock the country, it was expected that the schools and colleges in India would reopen in the month of September.

