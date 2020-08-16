Collapsed portion of retaining wall poses danger to motorists in Rachol

- Advertisement -

NT NETWORK

Margao

The collapsed retaining wall on the Rachol road, near the Rachol arch is posing a danger to motorists for the past one year with the authorities turning a blind eye to repair the awall despite repeated requests from the panchayat.

The road connects the ferry point and also connects Rachol to Shiroda.

The deputy sarpanch of Rachol, Querobino Gomes said, “The portion of the retaining wall collapsed on August 15, 2019. We, the panchayat inspected the areas on the same day with officials of the PWD, engineer, local legislator Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco. The file pertaining to the repairs is stuck in the PWD office for almost a year”.

The locals say that they do not know whether the government is waiting for another tragedy to happen at this spot, for the works to be taken up.

Gomes said that the panchayat of Rachol had also written to the district collector’s office urging the official to take up repairs of the retaining wall at the earliest so as to prevent any further mishaps at this spot.