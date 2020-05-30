Coastal police arrest 16 men for mid-sea robbery

Vasco: The Mormugao coastal security police on Saturday arrested 16 men for stealing fish and navigational equipment from a fishing trawler in deep sea between the coast of Goa and Malwan in Maharashtra. The police succeeded in recovering all the stolen material.

According to sources in police, a complaint in this regard was lodged by one Joao Martin Fernandes, a resident of Colva in Salcete taluka.

Based on the complaint, police arrested a gang of 15 men, headed by one Narayan Adkar, for robbing a trawler and decamping with fish and equipment, around 60-65 nautical miles away from the Goa coast.

In his complaint, Fernandes had stated that the accused came aboard his trawler on Friday (May 29) morning and held the crew hostage, before escaping in another trawler with the stolen fish, navigational equipment and a wireless system, causing a loss of Rs 9 lakh.

The coastal police registered an offence under sections 143, 147, 341, 379, 506 (ii) read with 149 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), arrested all the 16 accused and later released them on bail. Police said that all the accused were natives of Malvan in Sindhudurg district of Maharastra.