CM vows to make villages self-sufficient

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced various plans to make all the villages self-sufficient.

Delivering his speech after unfurling the national flag during the state-level function held to commemorate the 74th Independence Day at the Old Secretariat in Panaji, he said that every village will be adopted from October 2, 2020 by government departments and colleges to enable policymakers to reach out to the common man.

Sawant urged the people to help in fulfilling the mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India ‘atmanirbhar’ and Goa a ‘swayampurna’ (self-sufficient or self-sustainable) state.

“The economic revival committee has been assessing the financial situation of the state, which will assure to provide best quality infrastructure to the people of Goa post COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Stating that citizen service centres will be set up in all 192 village panchayats by October 2, Sawant said, “Every village panchayat will have a citizen service centre, which will provide information about all government schemes. Hence the people will not have to visit government offices.”

“A basic survey report has been recently submitted by the GPARD and the directorate of higher and technical education to facilitate good governance post COVID-19. This report will help in making all the village panchayats and municipalities to be ‘surmani’ (beautiful and clean), ‘susankrut’ (preservation of cultural heritage), ‘santulit’ (developed with ecological balance), ‘suvidya’ (civic and academic education to all), ‘samruddha’ (entrepreneurship, opportunities to all), ‘sushasit’ (good governance),

‘sawanandi’ (improvement in happiness quotient) and ‘swayampurna’ (self-reliant),” he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to entrepreneurs from the neighbouring states to invest in Goa and make use of skilled Goan manpower, assuring them of all support to establish their units.

He clarified that the government has not stopped any social welfare schemes or curtail work on any infrastructure projects, although there has been delay in the release of payments.

Lauding COVID frontline warriors for their courage and dedicated work, he presented appreciation certificates to the health directorate, the Goa Medical College and Hospital, the directorate general of police, the ESI Hospital, the Kadamba Transport Corporation, the Goa Tourism Development Corporation, both the district magistrates, the Goa Human Resource Development Corporation, the department of civil supplies and consumer affairs, the municipal administration directorate and the panchayats directorate.

He administrated an oath to everyone present to make Goa self-reliant.

Legislative assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar; Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate; Protocol Minister Mauvin Godinho; Advocate General of Goa Devidas Pangam; Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar; Chief Secretary Parimal Rai; MLA Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, and senior officers attended the function.