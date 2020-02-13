CM to meet archbishop shortly

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that he will be meeting Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrao within next two days.

Speaking to media persons, he said that he will be meeting the archbishop either on February 13 or February 14 depending on the appointment given by the archbishop.

However, he refused to divulge whether he is meeting the Catholic leader in the light of the controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“I am going to meet him, that is what it is,” he said.

The archbishop had recently issued a press statement opposing the CAA. The religious leader had said the Centre should unconditionally and immediately revoke the CAA.

Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Narendra Sawaikar had termed the statement as divisive.