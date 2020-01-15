CM should resign, he has failed on all fronts: Girish

The Congress on Wednesday demanded that the chief minister Pramod Sawant resign alleging that he has failed on all fronts. Congress state unit president Girish Chodankar alleged that Sawant had taken the state backwards to an extent of at least 15 years.

Girish said that the law and order situation in the state was very bad giving examples an office bearer of a UP BJP being accorded the facilities of a minister including PSO and government. He also condemned Sawant’s statement on Jawaharlal Nehru.

