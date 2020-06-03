CM says no to total lockdown in Vasco

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of imposing total lockdown in Vasco, following local coronavirus transmission in a locality of Mangor Hill of the port town.

“There is no need of lockdown in the entire Vasco as there are no cases found outside the Mangor Hill containment zone,” he maintained.

Sawant further said that there, however, could be restricted movement within Vasco town.

“There will also be extensive testing within Mangor Hill area,” he noted.

Stating that the per day testing capacity of the government machinery is limited to 2,000 tests, Sawant said that test reports of those whose swab samples are taken could take three to four days to arrive.

It was also informed that the government has started testing people on the “outer circle” of Mangor Hill, after testing the close inner circle of the family in this area, whose members have been found positive.

The Chief Minister was speaking to reporters after chairing a war room meeting as regards the COVID-19 situation in Goa.

He informed that the department of health services has been directed to survey all those areas in Vasco, which houses slums.

“In addition, we will also be surveying slum areas in Chimbel, Mapusa and other parts of Goa, and carry out random COVID-19 tests in these areas,” he revealed.