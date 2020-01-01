CM reviews ‘NH 17 work’ from Patradevi to Verna

Panaji: Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant on Tuesday held a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as well as public works department, besides contractors, and reviewed the ongoing work of the National Highway 17 from Patradevi to Verna.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Public Works Deepak Pauskar, Minister for Tourism Manohar ‘Babu’ Ajgaonkar and Principal Chief Engineer of PWD U P Parsekar.

During the course of the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials and contractors to expedite the ongoing work of NH 17 from Patradevi to Verna, including the work of new bridge across Zuari river, so as to complete the same by December 2020 and throw it open for the vehicular traffic.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to ensure that the issues pertaining to land acquisition for the aforesaid works are redressed by end of January 2020, so as to pave the way for construction of NH 17 expeditiously.

As informed by the officials attached to MORTH, the stretch from Patradevi to Verna comprises three phases, which include first phase from Patradevi to Karaswada, second phase from Karaswada to Bambolim and third phase from Bambolim to Verna.

Meanwhile Pauskar, after the meeting said that the new Zuari Bridge would be inaugurated on December 19, 2020.