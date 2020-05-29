CM requests Centre to allow opening of malls, restaurants

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Stating that there is a possibility of the lockdown getting extended by another two weeks, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday requested the central government to allow shopping malls, gymnasiums and restaurants in the state to operate at 50 per cent capacity by implementing social distancing norms.

“I had a telephonic conversation with Amit Shah ji yesterday. It appears that the lockdown in the current scenario may continue for 15 more days…till June 15,” Sawant said interacting with media persons in Panaji.

“There was a demand in Goa for resumption of restaurants, shopping malls and gymnasiums. Today, we will formally request the Ministry of Home Affairs to allow us to restart the activities in the state by implementing social distancing norms and other precautionary measures,” he said.

It is pertinent to note that lockdown 4.0 is ending on May 31.

The Chief Minister said the state will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on extension of the lockdown. The guidelines are likely to be issued by Saturday

evening.

“I am of the opinion that the central government should extend the lockdown, as the graph of COVID-19 cases has been consistently rising,” he said.