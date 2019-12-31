CM pushes for GST registration

Panaji: Targetting through a special drive the registration of 51,000 persons under the goods and service tax by March 2020-end, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday held a meeting with officials of the department of finance and department of commercial tax.

The meeting was held to take a review of GST implementation in the state as well as take measures for augmenting revenue of the government.

Finance secretary Daulat Hawaldar and J Ashok Kumar, secretary to the Chief Minister, also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister reviewed the GST registrations in Goa and issued necessary instructions to all officials to start a special statewide GST drive for the month of January 2020, wherein the field staff will go on the field and identify such business persons, who are liable for taking GST registration, but have avoided the same and evaded tax.

Such persons should be forced to take GST registration, he directed.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the position of GST registrations in Goa and observed that when GST came into force from July 2017, there were only 23,378 registered taxable persons in Goa.

“But as on today, there are 40,139 registered taxable persons in Goa,” he observed while issuing necessary instructions to officials to take measures to ensure that all those who should compulsorily take registration should obtain GSTIN by filing online application and those avoiding tax should be taken to task.

Sawant expressed confidence that if such a special drive is taken up, the total number of registered taxable persons in Goa may go up to 51,000 by end of March 2020.

The meeting further discussed filling up of the vacancies in the department of commercial tax.

The Chief Minister reviewed the strength of the department of commercial tax and issued necessary instructions to expedite process for filling up two vacant posts of the deputy commissioner of state tax on priority by posting suitable officers from Goa Civil Service.

Sawant also instructed expediting proposal for filling up about 60 vacancies of commercial tax inspector/state tax inspector in the department on top priority.

Finally, the meeting took review of the department functioning, pending VAT cases, etc.

Sawant reviewed the overall functioning of the department of commercial tax and issued necessary instructions to increase the speed of disposal of old pending appeals/ litigations of the VAT regime as also recover all pending dues.