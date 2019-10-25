CM pulls up socks, speaks to Javadekar

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that he has already spoken to the Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar and strongly pressed to withdraw the approval letter given to the Karnataka for constructing Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project in Mhadei river basin.

Addressing media persons along with the Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues at his official residence, Sawant reiterated that the state government will never compromise on Mhadei river issue and will not allow Karnataka to divert water from the basin even though the neighbouring state is ruled by the Bhartiya Janata Party government.

“It is not an environmental clearance, but conditional approval letter written to the Chief Engineer of Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd, Malaprabha Project Zone for Kalasa-Banduri. Though it is approval letter, the Goa government wants it to be withdrawn by the MoEF,” he added.

The Chief Minister informed that the state government team led by the Chief Secretary Parimal Rai is already in New Delhi to put pressure on MoEF to withdraw the letter and the Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar have already written to the ministry regarding the same.

“The government is also sending an official letter to the ministry on Friday demanding withdrawal of the said approval letter given to Karnataka,” he said, claiming that the Union Minister Javadekar is sympathetic towards the issue and is fully aware about the importance of the river Mhadei for Goa.

Sawant said that he was unaware about the development till Wednesday evening.

“When I came to know about the matter, I immediately called up Javadekar last night. Again I spoke to him today and told him that the approval letter must be withdrawn, failing which we will challenge the same before the National Green Tribunal,” he informed.

Sawant said that he has brought to the notice of the Union Minister that the matter is still sub-judice and the Mhadei water dispute tribunal had passed an order on water sharing issue between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra in August 2018.

The Chief Minister further said that if needed the state government will also request the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

The letter stated that the proposal was deliberated upon in the ministry and noted that instant project does not proposes any hydroelectric power generation component nor any irrigation component and thus has no command area. It also claims that the instant project is purely a drinking water supply scheme and does not attract the provisions of Environment Impact Assessment notification, 2006 and its subsequent amendments.

“Though the letter claims that it does not attract the provisions of EIA notification, and approval granted with 13 conditions, we want it to be withdrawn. I have also told the Union Minister Javadekar that such thing should not happen in future,” he said, claiming that there were no lapses or negligence on the part of the Goa government in this matter.

He further informed that the Goa government will also stress in a letter to be sent on Friday that the Centre should first inspect the illegalities done by the Karnataka at Kalasa-Banduri project site.

“I also reiterated the state government’s stand before the delegation of Mhadei Bachao Abhiyan led by former minister Nirmala Sawant on Thursday,” he said.