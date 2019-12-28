CM: primary teachers receiving training in creative teaching

Panaji: Stating that teachers’ training skills need to be upgraded and students should be taught better communication skills, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “Students want to study but teachers lack creativity and thus, for the first time in the state of Goa, we are conducting training for primary teachers. Last month, they were trained in counselling and aptitude skills. Teachers can teach but we need teachers who can teach out of the box.”

Sawant was speaking after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the education department and the Dempo Vishwa Gramshala (DVG), a Vasantrao Dempo Education and Research Foundation Rural Enrichment initiative, mentored by the Bharti Foundation in collaboration with the government of Goa. The MoU was signed at a function held in Porvorim on Friday.

As per the MoU, DVG has adopted Government High School, Navelim and its feeder primary schools: GPS Fanaswadi, GPS Navelim and GPS Maini for a minimum period of three years.

Speaking on the occasion, Sawant said that the MoU will benefit the students and teachers of these schools in the best possible way. He also said, “Teachers need to change the mindset of students and teach them to pursue a better future and give them a better vision. Students should not be limited to anything and should be taught to explore various options available outside the state as well.”

Also present was director of Education (DoE) Vandana Rao, who said that the three-year pilot programme is not a new programme and was done for the past three years in two government high schools which has made an immense difference in the lives of children.

“I was told that the result in those schools have improved from 60 per cent to nearly 100 per cent. And we wish to achieve the same results in the present schools as well. The programme at a very low cost intervention provides something more substantial to these children, like a dedicated library, a media centre, and optimum utilisation of the school’s resources. And along with other initiatives, the programme will also focus on how to improve the learning outcomes of children in the school,” she said.

Patron of Dempo Vishwa Gramshala Shrinivas Dempo said, “We have set up institutes in urban areas and we thought the same access to quality of education should go to the rural areas. A rural child should be given equal opportunity as well.”

He further stated that today there is a need to prepare students for world’s complexities and academic knowledge is not to make one smart. He said that today’s biggest challenge is recognising a talent in students and it is our responsibility to recognise their talent.

“The only mission of DVG is to make children capable of facing the challenges of tomorrow. One can get education but we want to introduce new concepts. Students should feel happy to go to school and teaching faculty should be happy and they along with students should be motivated. If teachers want training, we will send them to the best institutes of the country but they should be trained and motivated enough to make these students like what they are studying,” he said.

Also present were Dempo Vishwa Gramshala programme director Victoria Chowgule, OSD to Chief Minister, Dayanand Chawdikar, teachers and PTA members of the schools in Navelim and others.