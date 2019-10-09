CM pitches for 24×7 KTC bus services

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) needs to introduce round-the-clock KTC bus service on various routes in the state.

Sawant said that the KTC should make available its buses 24×7 to the general public, beginning with such service on identified routes, in line with police and health department services.

He said this while speaking at the 39th anniversary function of Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited, organised at KTC bus stand in the city on Tuesday.

“Kadamba has always come to the rescue of the government in times of crisis, especially during strikes. It has won the trust of the people and lived up to their expectations. However, I request the corporation to lay more thrust on last-mile connectivity and, therefore, it needs to introduce dedicated buses offering service 24×7 and 365 days a year on identified routes,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking about the financial position of the Kadamba corporation, the Chief Minister said that the public transport service cannot be profit-driven; there is social obligation and, hence, KTC buses make trips in rural areas including on non-profitable routes and offering subsidised fares.

Tuesday being the Dussehra occasion, the Chief Minister urged Goans not to shun traditional occupations like agriculture and fishing.

“People on Dussehra day do worship of instruments and tools but they do not make use of them. However, the government will lend support to all those who wish to revive traditional occupations,” he added.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said that no state transport corporation in the country is making profit but “we cannot say Kadamba is a loss-making corporation because the social obligation it fulfills cannot be measured in terms of money. However, we have to work towards improving its revenue by focusing on value-added services like advertisements and parcel service, besides passenger service.”

“I appeal to each and every employee of the corporation to take responsibility of helping the corporation improve its revenue,” he said.

Kadamba operates at least 540 buses and transports around 1.05 lakh passengers daily. “We want to introduce a real-time data-driven integrated intelligent transport system (IITS) in the state with an objective of sustainable urban mobility and easing travelling woes. We will start with the implementation on state Kadamba buses, helping commuters find the nearest bus stop, locate the bus, automatic fare collection system by using an app,” the Transport Minister said.

He said that he will soon make available all modes of transport at the airport.

The chairman of corporation Carlos Almeida said that Kadamba can improve its revenue with government support by way of new bus stands and leasing out premises.