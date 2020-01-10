CM: people living in tiger territory will be relocated

PANAJI: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the government will identify the villages lying within the areas, which are tiger territories and try to see that families are rehabilitated out of the forest area.

Speaking at the Goa Legislators Day function, organised by Goa Legislators Forum in the assembly complex, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the tiger killing incidents in Mhadei wildlife sanctuary and said that a thorough probe will be carried out in the mass killing of tigers.

Sawant said that he has already asked the forest department to identify human habitation within the tiger territory, so that they can be rehabilitated to avoid man-animal conflict.

“The forest and revenue departments have also been asked to initiate process to relocate these people,” he said, adding that the government will take care of rehabilitation of such families, which are living in thick forests and also provide necessary help to take care of their livestock and traditional occupation.

The Chief Minister said that in the present case, there are two families that are residing in the area where tiger was moving around. “We want to shift these families out of that place. Those people living in the core areas where tigers exist should be shifted to the habitated areas so that they will be safe and also tigers will be protected in their territories,” he said.

Sawant further said that the government has given full power to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to settle the claims of villagers received for compensation of crop loss and cattle death due to wild animal attacks.

Further, he said that the government is taking cognisance of views and official letters sent by former legislators.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated former MP Gopalrao Mayekar and former MLA Gajanan Raikar.

Speaker of Goa assembly Rajesh Patnekar, Legislature Affairs Minister Mauvin Godinho, leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Deputy Speaker Isidore Fernandes and others were present for the function.