CM has created emergency-like situation, says Congress

Panaji: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Girish Chodankar on Sunday stated that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after briefing the media on Saturday created an emergency-like situation on coronavirus in the state and in the last two months there were only talks of preparedness but nothing happened in that direction.

Addressing the media, Chodankar said that the Chief Minister’s press conference in fact created confusion instead of building confidence among the people and allaying fears on the coronavirus.

“He (Chief Minister) has created doubts in the minds of the people whether Goans were safe in the wake of coronavirus. The steps announced by the government appear like emergency type of situation in the state,” the GPCC chief said.

“In the last two months we have not seen any concrete step initiated by the government, no lab set up yet for testing the virus,” he stated.

“Even medical practitioners are clueless and not even an advisory was issued by the government or a meeting held with medical professionals,” he claimed.

He said that the central government has declared 51 labs throughout the country and notified them but the sad part is that the state’s name does not figure in the list.

Emergency purchases are being done in a non-emergency situation because of the panicky situation that has been created, he stated, adding, there is shortage of masks and sanitisers in the state.

“The government is not serious about the COVID-19; it should have set up a separate isolation ward to deal with coronavirus cases,” he stated.

On ZP election campaigning, he said the political parties need to suspend corner meetings and urged the Election Commission to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.