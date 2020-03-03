CM: Goa will object to central nods to K’taka for Kalasa project

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the state government will file applications before various central authorities objecting to the grant of any permission to Karnataka to proceed with work at the Kalasa-Banduri project site in the Mhadei river basin.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters, Sawant said that the state government will write to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, National Wildlife Protection Board, Union Jal Shakti Ministry and other central authorities urging them not to grant any no-objection certificate (NOC) or permission to Karnataka for the proposed Kalasa-Banduri project across River Mhadei.

“We are filing objections before the various central authorities within two to three days,” he said. He also said that the state government will bring to the notice of Supreme Court, violations of the order by Karnataka at the Kalasa-Banduri project site.

The special leave petition filed by Goa over the award passed by the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal would be heard by the apex court in July.

“We have already started preparation to present our case before the apex court in July. We will bring to the notice of the Supreme Court, the violations by Karnataka at proposed Kalasa-Banduri project in the Mhadei basin,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that the interim order passed by the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal on April 17, 2014, is in force and observed that Karnataka cannot carry out any work without complying with the condition mentioned in the award dated August 14, 2018.

When reporters pointed out that the Opposition parties have been alleging that the BJP-led government has failed to protect the interest of Goa on Mhadei matter, the Chief Minister said that it is their job to make allegations against the government. “Let them make allegations. It’s their job. The government is doing its job of protecting interest of Goa on Mhadei matter,” he said.