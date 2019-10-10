CM for separate postal circle for Goa

Panaji: Stating that an independent postal circle for Goa would provide ample employment opportunities for Goans, the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday appealed to the state postal department to release postal stamp on former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar to acknowledge his commendable contribution to Goa as well as his role in the national development as a defence minister.

Speaking at a function organised by the postal department on the occasion of World Post Day, the Chief Minister stressed on the need for Goa to be treated as a separate postal circle, in order to facilitate the Goan youth to avail of job opportunities created by the postal department.

“Goa circle of postal department presently comprises of few districts of Maharashtra, which deprives Goan candidates from availing of jobs because a larger chunk of candidates from Maharashtra gets selected for these jobs,” he noted.

The Union Minister of State for AYUSH (independent charge) Shripad Naik was also present on the occasion.