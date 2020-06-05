CM: don’t politicise ‘outbreak of COVID-19’ at Mangor Hill

Vasco: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Thursday, said that the people should not politicise the issue of COVID-19 positive cases, which have been reported at the containment zone at Mangor Hill, thereby creating panic among the citizens.

Sawant was speaking to the media, councillors and staffers of Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) during his visit to Vasco on Thursday in the presence of Minister for Urban Development Milind Naik, Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida, MMC chairperson Nandadeep Raut, South Goa Collector Ajit Roy and other officials.

The Chief Minister paid a visit to Vasco to review the situation at the containment zone at Mangor Hill, and also to take suggestions from the council in order to initiate necessary steps to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited Damodar temple and sought blessings of the deity and later visited the containment.

“We need co-operation from the people, and whatever steps needed would be taken in the interest of the people. If needed, the government will take an appropriate decision after consulting the councillors. The District Collector will give his decision on lockdown in the interest of the people,”

said Sawant.

He said that “COVID-19 positive cases reported at the containment zone at Mangor Hill are the cases of local transmission and not of community transmission. In case, positive cases are found in other wards (those wards which are not closer to the containment zone) without any travel history then we could take decision of lockdown for community

transmission.”

He further said that the government is bothered about the people, and due to which all necessary steps are initiated in the interest of the people.

He advised the people not to make rush for COVID-19 test at the centres, creating more panic among

the citizens.

“People can conduct their test only when they are having some symptoms related to the disease. Otherwise, they can get themselves home quarantined,“ he added.

Speaking over the preparation made by the government for the passengers arriving by Goa Express train at Vasco railway station on June 5, the Chief Minister said that arrangement for thermal screening of the passengers upon their arrival at Vasco railway station

has been made.

Throat swab samples of the listed passengers will be collected, he added.

When asked as to whether the decision on total lockdown in Vasco is not taken considering the effect on the Mormugao Port, the Chief Minister told that “it will be wrong to compare and connect the lockdown issue with the port activities and the Vasco city. Lockdown will be implemented as and when required.”