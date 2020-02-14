CM assures to provide affordable, quality fish

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday assured that the state government will put in efforts to provide affordable and quality fish, round the year to the people of Goa.

“We have to explore different ways to ensure that fish is made available to the people 365 days. We all know that Goans can’t stay away from rice and fish curry even for a day. The government along with the fisheries department will have to put in efforts and take the required steps to provide quality fish at an affordable rate,” Sawant said while addressing the gathering at the inaugural function of the annual three-day ‘aqua Goa mega fish festival’ at SAG ground, Campal in the city.

He said that all possible support will be sought from the central government, adding, “Benefits under the ‘Blue Revolution’ scheme will be availed by the department.”

Sawant said that the government will soon start the construction work of the new wholesale fish market in Fatorda and added that provision of cold storage facilities will be made for the benefit of the local fishermen and

traders.

“Goans to pursue their graduation and post-graduation degree by opting in fisheries-related courses at prominent research institutes based in Bangalore. Research studies will enable us to explore the blue economy in a sustainable way,” the Chief Minister said.

Sawant later interacting with pressmen on the sidelines of the function clarified that the notification issued by Collector North imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was a ‘routine exercise’ and there are ‘no terror threat’ to Goa.

“It was because of greed that a section of fishermen were indulging in illegal fishing…little but not much illegality, we will create awareness to bring in discipline,” Fisheries Minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues said.

Interestingly, Rodrigues made the statement in the presence of St Andre MLA Francisco Silveira whose trawler was recently caught red-handed while carrying out illegal fishing using LED lights in Malvan area of Sindhudurg district in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra.

Model and Bollywood actress Mugdha Godse, who was the special guest for the festival, said that she does not eat fish as she has turned vegetarian. However, the actress said that she enjoyed exploring the wonders of the underwater world at the artificial pond at the festival venue.