Clouds on the horizon

By Tensing Rodrigues

Yes, the horizon is laden with black clouds. After three score summers and more, this is a sight that still fills me with dread. As a child I grew up in a mud house with a tiled roof. As the monsoon began the winds would sway the coconut trees threateningly. Beating the darkness with kerosene lamps that were equally vulnerable to the wind it was a long nightmare till the dawn broke. But the dawn did break. And the dark clouds drenched the earth the next morning and for many days, as it rarely happens now. How invigorating was that smell of wet earth. That filled me with hope; the hope of a prosperous year ahead.

With the monsoons yet some months away why am I day-dreaming of the smell of wet earth? Because the hope following dread is a theme that has recurred time and again in my life and I have seen it recurring in the life of the country as well. When I was born this country was just seven years old. So I grew up in an atmosphere that was totally different from what it is today. The country was weak and dependent struggling to find its feet among the older countries. And there were plenty of bullies around.

We had only our distant past to be proud about; and we sang patriotic songs to numb our present pain. In the decades that followed we had to go through a number of ‘black outs’ (during the war time) and eat rice that felt more like rubber pellets. In a way, our brains had to remain close to our stomach. But reality changed very fast; not in one go, but over the years. But as the times got better, we got used to them. And we forgot our dark cloud days and got over our ability to bear pain and still keep the hope alive. Worse of all, we forgot that the same dark clouds that we dreaded, gave the earth a new life.

And that is the point that I want to make today. We can respond to the dark clouds in more than one way. We can be totally thrown off our feet by despair or we can be indifferent to them or see the silver lining round them. I am sad to see that many are choosing the first option and perhaps many more choosing the second. I am more worried about the first lot. For despair is destructive and contagious. Particularly in the modern times when technology has let information intrude into our minds like never before.

Result is that we are driven by the media; and media is driven by the market. It is indeed a sad truth that bad news sells more than good news. Seventh Anniversary of Nirbhaya Case” blared a headline in a local paper on 17 December 2019. Bad news touches our hearts easily; good news does not. So it is not surprising that our newspapers and TV screens carry more of the former. I would say we are addicted to bad news. To the extent that we have lost our ability to judge. Not whether the news is good or bad that would do a far less damage. We have lost our ability to judge whether it is news at all or just a partisan view.

Silver lining is never a part of the clouds; there are no dark clouds with silver lining. What gives them the glow is the sun behind them. If we have lost the ability to see the sun behind them, the black clouds will never have silver lining. And that is what I am pleading for today. Look at the clouds with your own eyes, and look for the sun behind them. Let not the crowd sourced opinion cloud your mind. Ask yourself a simple question: is there anything good for me in it?

And do not forget what grandmother told you: no gain without pain; no silver lining without the dark cloud. The common refrain one hears from psychologists and spiritual masters these days is that the Gen Y has lost the ability to bear necessary pain. They are driven by immediate gratification; press the button and the screen comes alive with Virat Kohli hitting the winning four. “Hungry ho? Zomato at your service.” That brings us to the point of this discourse. How do we judge the economic news? Are we looking for immediate gratification? Or are we ready to pinch our pockets and tighten our belts for a better tomorrow? Let us not forget that the mighty economies were watered with sweat of toiling women and men, not built through quantitative easing! Investment is all about today’s pain for tomorrow’s gain.

The author is an investment consultant. Readers can send their comments and queries to investment.ideas.shop@gmail.com