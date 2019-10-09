City staring at epidemic outbreak: ex-mayor

Panaji: Former city mayor Shubham Chodankar on Tuesday warned of an epidemic outbreak if the authorities failed to take steps to prevent the release of the sewage and waste water into the city creek.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Chodankar said that he had brought to the notice of the concerned authorities the malpractice of buildings releasing waste water into the Ourem creek, which could give health concerns to city-dwellers.

If an epidemic breaks out then it would take in its grip the area near Post Office, Mala, Bhatulem and beyond, the former mayor warned.

He recalled that there was a small sewage treatment plant at the EDC-Patto plaza and had been operational from 2002-2004. And some of the high-rise buildings in the area had connections to the plant.

But the plant at EDC-Patto plaza was demolished, and the buildings started releasing their sewage and waste water directly into the drainage at the Sesa Ghor and Paryatan Bhavan

A storm water drainage running through the EDC Plaza drains out the sewage into the creek.

It is pertinent to note here that the water pumping station at Hotel Avanti also has connections from the buildings located at Neugi Nagar, Bhandari Hospital and Mala.

He claimed that leachate appears during the monsoon at several spots – the area at the Paulo Travels agency, Patto, the central library, the district court, the Anand Ashram and the People’s High School.

Sewage from the abovementioned locations flows directly into the pumping station, which is then released into the creek.

Chodankar said that he had brought this to the notice of city MLA Atanasio Monserrate, who had promised to look into the matter.