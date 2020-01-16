Churchill Brothers FC make light work of Vasco SC

NT NETWORK

Nagoa,Verna

Dominating both the sessions of play, without any foreign players in their ranks, Churchill Brothers FC registered a convincing 5-1 win against Vasco SC in the Goa Football Association (GFA) Professional League played at Panchayat ground, Nagoa in Verna on Wednesday.

Lalkhawpuimawia(15th minute), Lalengzama Vzangchhia (29th minute), Wendell Coelho (60th minute), Lamgoulen Gou(63rd minute) and Mauvin Borges (71 st minute) scored for the winners.

Vasco SC pulled a goal back through Micky Vaz in the 43rd minute.

Churchill Brothers FC led 2-1 at half time and had an easier going in the second session though their dominance could not be doubted in the first session.

Vasco SC could do little to threaten the Churchill Brothers FC goal and could come up with only some stray moves. Vasco SC had a few good chances but they were unable to score from close. Vasco SC striker Suraj Mondal had three glorious chances, one in the first half and two in the second – when the Churchill Brothers FC defence fumbled – but he failed to find the mark. He also shot a penalty kick wide over the bar in the 32nd minute of play.

Churchill Brothers FC took the lead following a penalty kick after a Vasco defender handled the ball inside the box from where Lalkhawpuimawia banged in to beat Vasco SC keeper Sanju Thapa.

Lalengzama then made the score 2-0 in favour of Churchill Brothers with a clean placement shot off a cross from the right flank.

Vasco SC then stitched a brilliant counter move which saw Mcliesh Pereira their under-20 medio sending a brilliant pass to Micky Vaz who responded with an angular effort to beat Churchill Brothers FC keeper James Kithan.

The second session belonged entirely to Churchill Brothers FC with Vasco SC unable to do anything worthwhile to stop the team from finding the mark as they went on doing their business of supplying the ball meticulously and bulging the nets regularly.

Medio Quan Gomes and young Wendell Coelho displayed good qualities of footwork with their fine touches to the ball to split the rival defence time and often. Churchill Brothers made the score 3-1 in their favour when Wendell sent a smart cross and Vasco defender Amit Das in an attempt to stop the ball, sent it in his own goal. Had the last named not put his leg, the ball would have travelled inside the Vasco goal.

Churchill Brothers FC made it 4-1 when Lamgoulen banged in from close to beat the Vasco keeper and then Mauvin Borges scored through a penalty after substitute Shubert Pereira was brought down by Vasco S C defender Olumide. With this win, Churchill Brothers FC have now collected 26 points from twelve matches while Vasco SC are on 13 points in 15 matches played so far.