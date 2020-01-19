Churchill Brothers FC capable of tripping TRAU

Fatorda: Churchill Brothers FC will look to strengthen its chances of taking a tight grip of the I-League table with a win over Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) at the Nehru stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

Churchill Brothers FC, the only team to have played five matches, is on the third position, and could consider themselves getting up on the wrong side of the bed if they do not finish with three points.

TRAU, on the other hand, have yet to get the feel of the new turf that they have got promoted to and a win against the host will not only be a moral booster but will take them above Churchill Brothers to the third position.

Churchill Brothers has been depending on Willis Plaza to do the scoring and coach Bernardo Tavares has still not been able to tap the scoring prowess of the most other players, excluding Lalkhawpuimawia who has been in the thick when Willis has been dwarfed.

Churchill Brothers has been riding on the back of some good play by Glan Martins, Ponif Vaz and Jovel Martins with the last named beginning to control midfield play but yet unable to show his shooting prowess at goal.

Israil Gurung, whenever he has come in as a substitute, has proved to be a handful with his excellent deliveries and crosses into the rival box. His assists have ended in goals and he has proven to be a handful when given an opportunity.

Churchill Brothers has won three of its five matches in contrast to two matches won by TRAU in seven of its matches. The host has just lost one match whilst the visitors have lost three. Churchill Brothers has a goal difference of 5, the second best in the tournament – the best is the plus 6 of Mohun Bagan.

“In last 4 matches, TRAU won two and drew the other two. They lost 2-1 against East Bengal but they played well,” was what appeared to be a reserved comment by Churchill Brothers coach Bernardo Tavares.

“I have analysed their team playing style and they are strong without the ball, they try to press the player who has the ball and they make it an interesting contest without the ball. They are a strong team in offensive transition and they have good players that can decide a game in a 1×1 situations, they also are very good at shooting and taking set-pieces,” he added.

“They won against the Indian Arrows team and we lost against the same team. So if we want to win against this team we must play very well in all four departments of the game (offence, defence, transitions and set-pieces),” opined Tavares.

TRAU FC, who are placed eighth in the points table with eight points from seven matches, have been on an upward surge in the last few matches. The wins have been particularly special as it includes a win in the first-ever Imphal derby. The return of head coach Dimitris Dimitriou has been a boon for the newly-promoted side as they have a calm and composed figure to consult in the hour of need.

“I was here from the pre-season but in the middle, I wasn’t here. The relationship between player and me is absolutely perfect and we all are happy that we won the last two matches but as I said in the previous press conference as well, that we have to go a long way it’s just started so overall I’m happy,” said Dimitris Dimitriou coach of TRAU.

“Yes we have to face a very good team and they have very good players. I believe it’s going to be a tough game for us. After two consecutive wins, we are really confident and I’m expecting that we will get a positive result,” said Dimitris when asked to comment on his opponents.

Churchill Brothers should be favourites if they keep to their tempo and let all the boys get a good feel of the ball. If they play with confidence, expecting on Willis to score, the visitors may just return with the cake.