Churchill Brothers, East Bengal could set Fatorda aflame

Fatorda

Churchill Brothers FC will need to stop being complacent if they want to reignite the passion that evolves when a team from Goa plays against a club from Kolkata when they host Quess East Bengal in the first I-League match of 2020 at the Nehru stadium in Fatorda today.

A win will take Churchill Brothers back to the top whereas the visitors will look to consolidate their position at the top if they manage to silence the hosts in a stadium that has witnessed exciting battles between the teams of the two States in the past.

Churchill Brothers were sitting pretty at the start of the competition – having won all their games until Indian Arrows pierced their confidence in their last match at the same venue. What looked routine turned ghastly and Indian Arrows celebrated it by claiming their first three points.

Churchill Brothers are placed fourth in the table, and East Bengal are right on top having not lost a single match so far.

“We showed a poor image of our team in our last game. We can do much better. We must do better as a team playing without the ball. We gave too much space to them to play and they got confidence and believed that they can draw because we could not score the second goal to kill the result of the game,” admitted Bernardo Tavares, coach of Churchill Brothers FC Goa during the pre match briefing.

“We had got 19 shots on target against 7 shots by our opponents; they scored 2 goals in two mistakes from us. If we want to win games and get 3 points, we cannot sit back and must try to score quickly. I want to forget the last game as an accident and we can’t let this happen again in the future,” he added.

Quess East Bengal is the only undefeated team in the league and has been in scintillating form until now. After the initial two draws against Real Kashmir FC and Punjab FC, the red and gold outfit have run riot over Neroca FC with a 4-1 win and a 2-1 win over TRAU FC.

Quess East Bengal will be playing their first match since December 14.

“I have already analysed their four games in Hero I-League. Their Spanish players are good but others are also good. So we need to see them as a strong unit. If we want to have a good game against them, we cannot make the same mistakes that we did in the last game because Quess East Bengal are a better team. We must be sharper – with as well as without the ball, transitions and in the set pieces,” said East Bengal coach Alejandro Menéndez.

“I think the team is high on confidence, good results have helped the same and we are working really well together as a team. We will face the game with optimism and are motivated to keep continuing the work we have been doing,” added Alejandro.

“Churchill Brothers are a threatening side and even if they did not win the last game, I am sure they will be very motivated to play against us. They will play at home, they know we are in good shape, we will not have the surprise factor as Arrows had. I understand we need to be very sharp in defence and in the attack. If we are not able to perform at a high level, it will be tough to get 3 points,” warned Menéndez.