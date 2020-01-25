Church-backed meet wants CAA revoked

NT NETWORK

Margao

The Church-backed anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest meet held in Margao on Friday demanded that the Goa Assembly pass a resolution asking the central government to immediately and unconditionally revoke the CAA and activities related to National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The meet, which was held at the Lohia Maidan, was attended by a massive crowd of protestors holding placards and banners suggesting their opposition to the citizenship law.

The protest meet was collectively organised by three institutions – Church-backed Council for Social Justice and Peace (CSJP), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) and Concerned Citizens of Goa. The meeting was moderated by Fr Savio Fernandes of CSJP.

The key speakers – Dr Oscar Rebello, Prabhakar Timble, Damodar Mauzo, Rama Kankonkar, Dev S Yeduvashini and Muzaffer Shaikh explained in detail the negative impact the entire country would face due to the ‘unconstitutional’ legislation, while also taunting BJP politicians and also the five non-BJP legislators from Salcete, who were seated among the protestors.

The meet resolved to protect and promote the secular, pluralistic and democratic framework of the Constitution and continue relentlessly with opposition to the laws until they are revoked.

In his speech, Dr Rebello said our Constitution is a holy book and that the central government has attempted to tamper with it. He said priests have attended the meet not to preach but as concerned citizens of the country. “All the founding fathers gave us the Constitution with a rich tradition of fraternity, equality, justice and peace, which the country has witnessed for thousands of years. This is not only the protest of Muslim and Catholics but also of Hindus of the country and this is what is pushing the BJP to the wall,” he said.

He said that Muslims should also be included in the list of persecuted communities, members of which from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who have taken refuge in India will be given citizenship under the citizenship law.

“What is dangerous is not the CAA but the NRC. The central government will implement it across the country and those citizens unable to produce documents will be treated as doubtful and sent to detention camps. But this is not going to take care of illegal immigration problem; it will only encourage the corrupt officials to harass and demand bribes to put citizens on the list. This is not the battle of only the Muslims; all people in the country will be targeted,” he said.

Rama Kankonkar challenged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to keep his word and come for a debate on CAA, NRC and NPR. He said that he will disclose BJP’s agenda and vote bank politics hidden behind the legislations. “Let these legislators (who were present at the meet) pass a resolution in the assembly demanding withdrawal of CAA and activities related to NRC and NPR,” he said and added that it is time to pass a resolution in each and every panchayat of the state demanding immediate withdrawal of these legislations.

Damodar Mauzo, a well-known writer and thinker, said that the implementation of CAA and NRC would result in a second partition of the nation. “This is the most worrying part that has brought us all here. The people of the country are in danger. We demand that the central government immediately withdraw CAA,” Mauzo said.

Prabhakar Timble pointed out that the protest is voluntary and not led by any political party. “These protests (against CAA) are peaceful but the police are turning them violent,” he said and added that none should reveal any document to anyone, come what may. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah feel that the 82 per cent Hindus of the country are theirs and that these Hindus would support them on whatever decision they take but it is not happening. The opposition to CAA is across religion, caste and creed,” he said.

Muzaffer Shaikh said if the central government remains stubborn and does not listen to the people’s voices, the protestors will have to relentlessly continue with the opposition until their voices are heard. He, however, said the Supreme Court will give justice on the issue. Others who spoke included Dev S Yeduvashini.

Dr Francisco Colaco read the Constitution while Fr Fernandes read the resolution. Several activists and eminent personalities were present besides the five legislators.