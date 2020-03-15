‘Chowkidar’ wins hearts

NT BUZZ

Tiatr Academy of Goa recently organised its ninth competition of fells/khells (zomnivoile khell) at Kala Academy, Panaji, which witnessed the participation of seven troupes.

‘Chowkidar’ by Luis Xavier Mascarenhas won the first place while ‘Konnachem Konn Chinta’ by Antonio Sebastiao Xavier Rodrigues (Jack Rodson) won the second place. The third prize was won by ‘Sunnecho’ by Kalliz de Orlim. The contest was judged by tiatr personalities Hortencio Pereira and Peter Barbosa.

On the last day, organiser of tiatrs and Carnival Joaquim Teles, the president of Panjim Traditional Festival Committee, vice president of Panjim Carnival Committee and ex- joint director of accounts. , gave away the prizes and certificates to the winners.