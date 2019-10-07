Chinchinim panchayat vows to wipe out drug menace in village

Chinchinim: A special gram sabha of the village panchayat of Chinchinim-Deussa on Sunday unanimously resolved to take steps in assistance of the police to wipe out drug peddling in the village especially amongst schoolchildren.

Over 100 villagers attended the special gram sabha, which was graced by representatives of local schools and colleges and Cuncolim police inspector Wilson D’Souza.

Several panchayat members also attended the gram sabha that discussed the recent drug case reported in Durga, Chinchinim, where students were found in possession of narcotic.

The villagers resolved to press the panchayat to take steps against drug peddling in the village.

The panchayat was asked to write to the concerned authorities, including the Chief Minister, the local MLA and the DGP, to eliminate the drug menace and anti-social activities in the village.

They also resolved to ask the local police to ensure that heightened patrolling is carried out at isolated spots known for drug peddling.

The police will also be asked to increase their intelligence gathering in the village.

The villagers also demanded an inquiry into the recent drug case reported at Durga, Chinchinim.

They also spoke out against drinking in public places.

Welcoming the suggestions from the villagers, D’Souza urged the locals and the society at large to play an active role in informing the police of any anti-social activity.

“Regular police patrolling is carried out in Chinchinim. Anyone with information on drug peddling or alcohol drinking in public can dial 100. If isolated or lonely places in the village are used for such activities then the panchayat can put up gates at the entrance of such places,” he suggested.

Sr Flavia, principal of the St Mary’s Of The Angels Convent High School, lamented that children are increasingly involved in drugs and alcohol.

“The things they watch on TV and the use of mobile phones are having negative impact on them. As the principal of a girl’s school, I see it on a daily basis and cannot keep quiet… Today we are not in control of what our children are watching. The fire is already here and now we have to douse it,” she said.

Chinchinim sarpanch Flory Pereira and deputy sarpanch Valentino Baretto assured the villagers that they would do everything to help curb the drug menace in the village.