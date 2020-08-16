27 C
Panjim
Sunday, August 16, 2020
Goa News

Chicolna-Bogmalo VP felicitates COVID-19 warriors

Updated:
Sancoale ZP member Anita Thorat, Chicolna Bogmalo sarpanch Lorena D’Cunha, deputy sarpanch Arun Naik, Fr Lourdinho Pereira and others seen with the COVID-19 warriors on Saturday.
- Advertisement -

NT NETWORK

Vasco

The Chicolna-Bogmalo Panchayat celebrated India’s 74th Independence Day with great joy and enthusiasm by following all the standard operating procedures (SOP’s) issued by the state government on Saturday.

The function began with the unfurling of the national flag. Among those present on the occasion were, Sancoale Zilla Panchayat member Anita Thorat, Chicolna Bogmalo sarpanch Lorena D’Cunha, deputy sarpanch Arun Naik, Fr Lourdinho Pereira, panch members Inacio Figuereido, Sankalp Mahale, Laxman Kavlekar and others.

The Chicolna Bogmalo felicitated 15 COVID-19 warriors working at government departments like health, police, panchayat and others by presenting them a shawl, srifal and mementos.

The Sancoale Zilla Panchayat member Thorat appreciated the work of the Panchayat body during the lockdown period by adopting all possible measures to combat the virus. Fr Pereira appealed to the villagers to stay united to fight against the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,407FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,590FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Goa News

Firefighters sanitise the Panaji municipal market

Team NT - 0
Honouring a request from the CCP, firefighters sanitise the Panaji municipal market on Friday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Goa News

476 new COVID cases in Goa

Team NT - 0
Panaji: The state on Friday recorded 476 new cases of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, taking the tally of the active cases to...
Read more
Goa News

KTC to hire all private buses

Team NT - 0
Panaji: The state government on Friday announced that all private buses running on various routes will  be taken over by the Kadamba...
Read more
Goa News

Governor says efforts on to resume mining

Team NT - 0
Panaji: Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday maintained that the mining issue would be resolved either through court or legislative action....
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

Goa News

‘Follow in footsteps of freedom fighters’

Editor - 0
NT NETWORK Vasco The deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate, Mormugao, Sachin Dessai on Saturday called upon...
Read more
Goa News

Garbage at Fatrade beach cause inconvenience to visitors

Editor - 0
NT NETWORK Margao Heaps of garbage including oily tar balls was deposited along Varca’s Fatrade beach...
Read more
Goa News

Collapsed portion of retaining wall poses danger to motorists in Rachol

Editor - 0
NT NETWORK Margao The collapsed retaining wall on the Rachol road, near the Rachol arch is posing a danger to motorists...
Read more
Goa News

Institutional herbal garden inaugurated at PHC Aldona

Editor - 0
NT NETWORK Mapusa The Power Minister who is also the chairman of the Goa Biodiversity board...
Read more
Goa News

Sudin demands ‘complete’ lockdown for 15 days

Editor - 0
NT NETWORK Ponda Former deputy chief minister, and  Marcaim MLA Sudin Dhavalikar has demanded complete lockdown...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications. Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji Goa 403001