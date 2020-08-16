Chicolna-Bogmalo VP felicitates COVID-19 warriors

- Advertisement -

NT NETWORK

Vasco

The Chicolna-Bogmalo Panchayat celebrated India’s 74th Independence Day with great joy and enthusiasm by following all the standard operating procedures (SOP’s) issued by the state government on Saturday.

The function began with the unfurling of the national flag. Among those present on the occasion were, Sancoale Zilla Panchayat member Anita Thorat, Chicolna Bogmalo sarpanch Lorena D’Cunha, deputy sarpanch Arun Naik, Fr Lourdinho Pereira, panch members Inacio Figuereido, Sankalp Mahale, Laxman Kavlekar and others.

The Chicolna Bogmalo felicitated 15 COVID-19 warriors working at government departments like health, police, panchayat and others by presenting them a shawl, srifal and mementos.

The Sancoale Zilla Panchayat member Thorat appreciated the work of the Panchayat body during the lockdown period by adopting all possible measures to combat the virus. Fr Pereira appealed to the villagers to stay united to fight against the pandemic.