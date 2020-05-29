Chicalim VDC submits rural economy revival proposal

NT NETWORK

Vasco

Chicalim Village Development Committee (VDC) on Friday presented a detailed proposal for rural economy revival plan to the acting sarpanch Kamla Prasad Yadav, as sought by the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The proposal puts focus on pearl farming, mussels farming, oyster farming, solar energy conservation, kitchen gardening, poultry farming, apiaries for honey production, use of fallow land for agriculture, which are some of the things suggested by the villagers themselves and aimed at making the village self-sufficient.

The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had recently sought suggestions from the public and the villages to propose a rural-based economic revival plan to deal with the post COVID-19 situation emerging in Goa.

Eminent economist M A Sundaram has agreed to mentor the Chicalim VDC as regards the revival plan. The proposal was handed over by Valerie Afonso. She was accompanied by Roopa Naik, Sanjay Mhalsekar, Cynthia Lime Leitao Miranda and Cyril Fernandes.

Valerie explained the various features of the revival plan to the acting sarpanch Yadav. She requested him to arrange a meeting of VDC members with Dabolim MLA and Minister for Panchayats Mauvin Godinho.

The VDC team requested the acting sarpanch to seek guidance of Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (GIPARD) as the nodal agency to implement the suggestions mentioned in the rural economy revival plan for Chicalim.

The crux of the entire economy revival plan is towards sustainable and employment generation schemes with focus on revamping agriculture and fish farming.