Chicalim gram sabha rejects proposal to bifurcate panchayat

Vasco: The Chicalim gram sabha Sunday rejected a proposal to bifurcate the panchayat and form a new Dabolim village panchayat following ruckus over the issue.

Member Sharif Shaikh and 17 other villagers had proposed the bifurcation of the Chicalim panchayat. However, the proposal was strongly opposed by villagers following which the proposal was rejected.

Speaking in favour of the proposal, Shaikh said, “The need to have two panchayat bodies is felt, as there has been a rise in the population and the workload of Chicalim panchayat has also increased.”

However, Chicalim sarpanch Sebastiao Pereira raised objection to the proposal. Gram sabha member Edwin Mascarenhas said, “Gram sabha has no power to take a decision on bifurcation.” He said that it was not a platform to discuss bifurcation of a panchayat.

Another member Ligorio Monteiro, speaking against the proposal, said that the rise in population cannot be a reason for bifurcation of panchayat. He said a proposal put forward by a few persons cannot hold water.

Social activist Cyril Fernandes urged the villagers not to divide it. “In case there are some difficulties, the issues will be sorted out or resolved by the newly constituted village development committee (VDC),” he said and requested the villagers to withdraw their proposal.

“The proposal forwarded by some vested interests for bifurcation of the panchayat is totally a wrong move. There are solutions to the problems raised and they can be resolved amicably. There is a need to deploy additional panchayat staff to take care of the workload. Entire village is firm against the bifurcation and the proposal should be rejected,” said another gram sabha member Pratap Mardolkar. Meanwhile, the Chicalim gram sabha constituted a 25-member VDC of the villagers amid the commotion. Issues like overflowing of sewage, widening