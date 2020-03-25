Chef Floyd Cardoz dead after testing coronavirus positive

PTI

Mumbai, Mar 25 (PTI) Noted chef Floyd Cardoz has died

After testing positive for the novel coronavirus, family sources said on Wednesday.

Cardoz, 59, died of COVID-19 infection in a hospital in New York, the sources said.

He was the co-owner of two popular restaurants in Mumbai, Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, and had recently launched his third venture, the Bombay Sweet Shop.



Cardoz had been in Mumbai, where he was born, till March 8 and had informed on social media on March 18 that he had admitted himself to hospital in New York, where he lived, as he felt feverish.



He had trained as a biochemist before he discovered his real passion – in a restaurant kitchen and had moved to New York after attending culinary school in Switzerland.