Charters to be suspended from March 28

Vasco: Amid the global coronavirus scare, Dabolim airport director Gagan Malik on Monday said that the operation of chartered flights shall be suspended from March 28 onwards.

The move is likely to further affect the tourism industry, which has already taken a huge hit due to travel restrictions in the wake of the spread of coronavirus.

Malik said that the chartered flights arriving in Goa are almost empty but on their return journey the flights are full of passengers, as the tourists are trying to return to their homes as soon as possible fearing the dreaded virus.

The airport director said that the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a severe reduction in foreign tourists visiting Goa this season. “The domestic flights are operating as per their schedule although there are lesser flyers to Goa,” said Malik and added that around 79 to 80 domestic flights operate from the Dabolim airport on a daily basis.

The Airports Authority of India is strictly implementing the health norms at the airport as per the directives and advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by sanitising areas on a daily basis.