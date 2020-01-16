Chaos over Carnival parade, study tour mar Margao civic body meet

NT NETWORK

Margao

Chaos reigned supreme at the one-and-half-hour-long ordinary meeting of Margao Municipal Council (MMC) held on Wednesday with the meeting stalled for as many as three occasions with opposition councillors questioning the chairperson and vice chairperson over the issues of study tour, proposed Maddel land for exhibitions and the Carnival float parade route.

MMC chairperson Pooja Naik had a tough time as the protesting councilors lost their cool while raising issues at the meeting.

Though the chairperson claimed that only the councillors in power have decided not to attend the study tour to Mount Abu, Rajasthan, the opposition councillors questioned as to how she can cancel the tour without their consent.

Councillors Arthur D’Silva, Doris Texeira, Manoj Mosurkar and Ketan Kurtarkar said that they were in favour of the study tour and asked the chief officer Ajit Panchwadkar as to when he would book tickets to Mount Abu, Rajasthan. The meeting was stalled for well over seven minutes over the issue.

There was chaos again when the issue of using MMC land at Maddel for exhibition purposes was raised. Local councillor Clara Fernandes pointed out there are no drains near the site while land-filling is underway. She also claimed that the area lacks sanitation facilities. The opposition councillors demanded that provisions for such basic facilities be made before renting out the land for exhibitions. Later, a resolution to this effect was adopted.

On the controversial Carnival float parade route issue, the opposition councillors demanded that the parade be held in Margao town area and not in the Fatorda opinion poll square areas where it is held for the last couple of years. The opposition councillors threatened to hold a parallel Carnival floats parade if the parade is held in Fatorda.

MMC chairperson Naik however clarified that the district collector and traffic police are in favour of the Fatorda route as it is congestion-free and therefore it has been resolved to make it a permanent venue for floats and shigmos.

There was confusion as councillors including Arthur, who is elected as the Carnival committee president for 2020 year, claimed that Margao is a route traditionally accepted by the enthusiasts as well as participants. Opposition councillors objected to the appointment of OSD even as the chairperson differed on the point of further meeting.

A resolution was adopted to spend Rs 8 lakh from MMC funds for development in each ward before the imposition of the model code of conduct for the next municipal election scheduled in

October.