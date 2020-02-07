Chaos Day 2: Oppn evicted from house again, meet speaker, guv

Once again on Friday, the house was adjourned during question hour after the opposition once again rushed to the well of the house wanting the speaker to check the CCTV footage and take statement of senior MLA Pratapsingh Rane. But they were once again removed from the house at the beginning of Zero hour and went to meet the Governor.

The opposition submitted a memorandum to the speaker demanding an explanation and CCTV footage. Later they knocked on the doors of the Governors palace asking the Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene.

