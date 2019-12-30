Breaking News

Centre’s second letter on Mhadei won’t affect Goa’s interests: CM

December 30, 2019 Video News 5 Views

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the second letter issued by Environment Minister Prakash Javdekar to Karnataka on Mhadei won’t affect the interests of the state. He said the Mhadei’s fate completely depends on Supreme Court’s verdict. Supreme Court is set to hear the petition filed by Goa government on Mhadei issue on 31st of January.

There was a lot of hue and cry after Prakash Javdekar issued a second letter on Mhadei to Karnataka.

Congress Party had expressed fears that the letter might affect Supreme Court’s verdict on Mhadei .

