Centre ready to help state set up hydropower plants

Mapusa: Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh has asked the state government to indicate sites for setting up hydropower plants in Goa, and assured that if the project is feasible then the Centre will establish the plants.

The announcement came at an interaction with media persons after the Union minister held a meeting with state Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on Saturday at Power Grid Corporation’s facility at Colvale.

Replying to a question on the Centre exploring an option to set up a hydropower plant in Goa as there are plans to build new dams in the Mhadei basin, Singh said, “If you (Goa) indicate some sites to us, I will ask the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation to come and investigate the sites; and if it is feasible then we will set up hydropower plants.”

Cabral said that Goa has small dams in the state, and that the state is exploring the possibility of setting up hydropower plants at the Salaulim dam and the Anjunem dam.

“Goa has small dams: in North Goa we have got Anjunem dam and in South Go we have Salaulim dam, which has got inbuilt tunnel. In the past it was not feasible to generate power. But now there are different structuring, which was explained to us by the Union minister… we have asked their (NHPC) say on these two plants… whether power can be generated,” Cabral said.