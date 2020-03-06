Centre assures justice to Goa on Mhadei

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday assured that no injustice will be done to Goa in the decade-old Mhadei

water dispute.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, along with Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, called on Shekhawat in New Delhi on Friday wherein Sawant urged the Union minister ‘not to entertain any proposal of Karnataka on the Kalasa-Banduri project across the Mhadei river without keeping Goa informed’.

“Chief Minister had a detailed discussion with Shekhawat where he explained the Union minister how Karnataka has diverted water from the Mhadei basin by laying pipes and covering them with mud. The Union minister has assured to look into the matter and said that he will not allow any injustice to Goa,” Vinay Tendulkar said speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’.

It is pertinent to note that the Karnataka government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 500 crore for the Kalasa-Banduri project.

When asked whether the Jal Shakti Minister accepted the request of Goa to restrain Karnataka from continuing work on the Kalasa-Banduri project, Tendulkar said, “He (Shekhawat) said that whatever will happen, it will be by the rules…our Chief Minister has submitted two different memorandums to the Union minister. He said that he will not take decisions in haste…we

will get justice.”

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also called on Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and discussed the under-construction Mopa Greenfield Airport and also apprised him about the problems faced by the construction industry at sites surrounding the

Dabolim airport.