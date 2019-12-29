Centre assures fund to Goa for underground cabling work

Mapusa: Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh Saturday assured to provide financial grant to Goa for strengthening the state’s electricity-related infrastructure including underground cabling in the state.

Accepting the state’s demand, Singh also assured to provide additional power supply of 50-60 MW during peak hours to overcome the power deficit. The minister was interacting with media persons at Colvale.

Goa’s Power Minister Nilesh Cabral, along with power secretary Puneet Kumar Goel and other electricity officials called on Singh and apprised him of the state’s power issues. During the interaction, Cabral submitted a memorandum requesting for financial assistance of Rs 2,000 crore out of which the state has requested for a grant of Rs 1,000 crore and the remaining amount as a long-term loan to take up electricity-related infrastructure works including underground cabling.

Interacting with media persons, the Union Power Minister said that the Centre will consider providing financial assistance, as underground cabling needs to be undertaken.

“40 per cent of Goa’s cover is green and lines need to be strengthened so that there are lesser interruptions; underground cabling needs to be undertaken. I have asked them (Goa government) to prepare a scheme and submit it to us so that financial provision can be made. Underground cabling is expensive, so the entire work cannot be taken up but it can be done in a phased manner,” Singh said.

He said that the power system in Goa is good and tariffs are low and even the power purchase cost is reasonable. “Issue of power deficit during peak hours was raised and a demand of 50-60 MW was made. Considering the demand, I have agreed and allotted additional power supply of 50-60 MW for Goa during peak hours. If more is required, we will allocate more,” assured Singh and added that the issue of power supply from expensive gas-based plant was also raised. “We shall try to resolve it,” he said.

Speaking to media persons, Cabral said that Singh was on a visit to the power grid at Colvale when he and the officials met the minister and apprised him of the state government’s plan to undertake underground cabling.

“We have requested the Union minister to provide us grants and interest-free loan to take up underground cabling and he has given us an assurance. In terms of renewable energy sector, Goa is far behind the other states, so we have requested him to help us improve our position,” said Cabral. He said the power secretary and other officials will prepare a scheme and send the same to the Union ministry before January 5 for pursuing the matter with the Centre.

Meanwhile, Singh said it is the endeavour of the Narendra Modi government to provide 24/7 power supply to the entire nation and added that there is a need to stabilise the system to achieve the goal. He said that the government is working in that direction by providing funds in both, rural and urban areas.

“We have been strengthening the distribution system; some more gaps need to be covered. Our main objective is to provide reliable power supply so that generator is not at all required as a backup,” said that Union Power Minister while interacting with the media.