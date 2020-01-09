Centre asks JNU V-C to be more interactive with students

New Delhi: The HRD ministry on Wednesday suggested to JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar to become more communicative with students, take faculty into confidence and facilitate the semester registration process, days after violence ran amok on the university campus.

Human resource development ministry officials met Kumar and told him normalcy should be restored at the earliest, a senior ministry official said.

The official also said the V-C has been advised to be more communicative with students and take the faculty into confidence.

Kumar, who has been severely criticised by students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on the campus on Sunday evening, told the ministry officials that

efforts were being made to facilitate the semester registration process for “willing” students.

“Higher education secretary Amit Khare and G C Hosur had a meeting with JNU V-C at the ministry today about the efforts being made to restore normalcy on campus. He informed the officials about efforts being made for facilitating semester registration for willing students and a conducive environment for their academic pursuits,” the ministry official added.

The VC later took to Twitter to inform about the meeting.

On Monday, a day after the violence on JNU campus, JNU registrar Pramod Kumar visited the ministry and updated the top brass about the situation besides submitting a detailed report of the sequence of events that led to the violence. Kumar did not attend the meeting.

On Tuesday, he urged to students to “put the past behind” and return to studies.

“Our heart goes out to all the injured students. The incident (violence) is unfortunate. I would like to tell students that JNU campus is a secure place. I urge all students to come back to the campus. Let us put the past behind,” the Vice-Chancellor had said.