Central team to soon inspect land selected for IIT-Goa

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that a team from the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development will visit Goa soon to inspect the land in Sattari taluka selected for setting up the Indian Institute of Technology-Goa (IIT-Goa) campus.

“We are going ahead with IIT-Goa project in Sattari,” the Chief Minister told the pressmen, informing that the Centre wants four-laning of roads at the location.

“We have, however, assured two-laning of roads,” he said, informing that a team from the Centre will visit Goa soon for inspection of the land.

It may be recalled that the state government had written to the MHRD requesting it to depute a site selection committee to inspect the 240 acres land in Melaulim Gulelim village in Sattari, allocated for the permanent IIT-Goa campus and issue the final approval to set up the institution.

Sawant also urged people of Goa to understand the specifics of the projects, which are coming up in the state and welcome them if they are found useful.

“We will take a review of the proposed marina project at Nauxi, after the public hearing scheduled on November 2,” he said, adding, “We will consider the feelings of the people.”

“But in addition to that, people have to understand the projects properly and if useful we will have to welcome them. Otherwise, we cannot claim to be an investment-friendly state,” the Chief Minister said. “If we continue to say we do not want industries and projects in Goa, then that is not going to work,” he added.