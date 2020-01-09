Central team to probe tiger deaths

Panaji: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has constituted a two-member team to conduct inquiry into the death of tigers in the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary near Golavli village in Sattari taluka in North Goa.

Deputy Inspector General of forests from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Nishant Verma issued an office memorandum on Wednesday constituting a committee compromising Rajendra Garawad, Assistant Inspector General of NTCA, Bengaluru, and Regional Deputy Director of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Western Region, Mumbai. As per the terms and reference, the team has to conduct an inquiry into the death of tigers in this case, look into the action taken report of the state forest authorities and comply with the standard operating procedures issued by NTCA with regard to tiger death and disposal of tiger, leopard carcass or body parts.

The central government has also asked the team to suggest further legal course of action as per provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and as mandated under the standard operating procedures of NTCA dealing with tiger deaths.

The MoEF&CC has also stated that the team should submit its report within seven days. NT