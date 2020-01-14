Central team exposes lethargy of forest dept

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The two-member team, which had been sent by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change to probe the deaths of four tigers at Golavali village in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, has exposed the lethargic attitude of the forest department vis-à-vis tiger protection in the state.

The central team comprising Rajenda Garawad, assistant inspector general of the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Bengaluru, and Ayye Malya, regional deputy director of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Mumbai, was in the state last week to inquire into the tiger deaths at Golavali village of Sattari taluka.

While probing the tiger deaths, the central team found forest officials to be lethargic when the two experts quizzed them, sources said. The team also found that there was no proper coordination between the forest department and animal husbandry and veterinary services department while conducting postmortem on the tiger cadavers.

Moreover, the central team was dismayed by the fact that bones of the dead tigers were not recovered by the forest officials, who were also interrogated over the missing claws of a dead tiger.

The central team also questioned the forest officials for not fixing boundaries of the sanctuary ever since it was declared as the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary in 1999, the sources said.

The team, which left the state after probing the tiger killings, will submit its report to the MoEF.